At least 7 people killed after Georgia ferry dock gangway collapse: officials

​

At least seven people were killed in a freak accident Saturday, after the gangway of a ferry dock in Georgia collapsed, according to local authorities.

A portion of the Marsh Landing Dock on Sapelo Island collapsed at around 4:30 p.m., sending several people into the water, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR). Sapelo Island is a barrier island located in McIntosh County, and is only accessible by ferry.

“There have been seven fatalities confirmed,” Georgia DNR spokesperson Tyler Jones told reporters, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. “There have been multiple people transported to area hospitals, and we are continuing to search the water for individuals.”

People were reportedly traveling to the island to celebrate the Gullah-Geechee community, according to a press release by the White House.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: ‘HORRIFIC ACCIDENT’

“We are heartbroken to learn about the ferry dock walkway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island,” President Biden said in a statement. “What should have been a joyous celebration of Gullah-Geechee culture and history instead turned into tragedy and devastation.”

“Jill and I mourn those who lost their lives, and we pray for the injured and anyone still missing,” he added.

In a press release, the Georgia DNR said that at least 20 people fell into the water. The number of injuries is not currently known.

MAN DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT INVOLVING FROZEN HAMBURGERS: ‘DIFFICULT TO HEAR’

The Georgia DNR reports that multiple agencies are involved in the rescue mission.

“Georgia DNR and multiple other emergency agencies deployed boats, equipped with side-scan sonar, and helicopters for search and rescue missions,” the statement added. “The gangway has been secured on Sapelo Island and the incident is currently under investigation.”

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it is actively helping those at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have set up a family re-unification point at the Elm Grove Baptist Church,” the department said. “We ask that anyone searching for family members, please check there first. We also request that people be mindful of emergency vehicles traveling in.”

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.