At least one New Jersey police officer shot by suspect on roof: Report

At least one New Jersey police officer was shot Tuesday by a suspect with a long gun, according to media reports.

Other officials told NBC New York that two officers were shot in Newark. The shooter was not in police custody, the news outlet reported, citing an unnamed source.

Reports said the gunfire came from a roof.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was aware of the situation.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark,” he tweeted. “I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

