Atlanta bar patron shot and killed while confronting suspected car thief, tavern owner says

A man was shot and killed Thursday in the parking lot of an Atlanta bar while possibly trying to stop someone from breaking into cars.

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. outside Manuel’s Tavern on HighlandAvenue. Tavern owner Brian Maloof said a customer was walking to his vehicle and saw a man looking into cars and pulling on the door handles of random vehicles.

“As others sitting outside report, the customer yelled at the individual to stop and asked other customers sitting outside to call the police urgently and report someone breaking into cars,” he said in a Friday statement.

The customer confronted the suspect and a scuffle ensued, he said.

“Tragically, the car-breaking criminal had a gun and shot the customer once in the chest,” Maloof said. “Several customers and some Manuel’s employees witnessed the shooting. At that point the criminal jumped in a car driven by an accomplice and left the scene.”

Two bar employees, including a military veteran, began first aid but could not stop the bleeding and performed CPR. First responders arrived and took over treatment, but the victim died, he said.

Detectives were not sure how many suspects are being sought, the news outlet reported.

“This is a tragic loss of life that, unfortunately, has become all too common all over the country,” Maloof said.