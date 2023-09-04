Atlanta gunman shoots 5 before killing himself

​

Police said five people were shot and injured Sunday morning during a domestic dispute at a home in Atlanta before the suspected gunman killed himself.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton told reporters that the five victims include a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old. All five were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, he said.

The suspected gunman is an 18-year-old who was found dead at the scene from what “appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hampton said.

“There was some type of ongoing dispute — domestic in nature — inside the home this morning that escalated to the gunfire where the suspect shot all five victims and then shot himself,” Hampton told reporters.

Hampton did not release the relationship between the suspected gunman and the shooting victims. There were two other children at the home who were not injured, he said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said this is the latest in a string of shootings during domestic disputes over the weekend. One shooting included two family members in a dispute about unpaid rent, and another included an argument between two roommates, he said.

“This is domestic violence where individuals use a gun to resolve a dispute,” Schierbaum said.