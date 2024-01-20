Atlanta Opera to stage COVID-updated version of Puccini classic

​

The Atlanta Opera will present a staging of Puccini’s “La Bohéme” updated to the coronavirus pandemic as part of its 45th anniversary season, running it in tandem with Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.”

Both works will be on the same set and include action among the audience, the company said Friday.

Company general director Tomer Zvulun and designer Vita Tzykun will co-produce the two shows, which will run in tandem from Sept. 18 through Oct. 6 at the 600-capacity Pullman Yards. There will be back-to-back performances on Sept. 29.

“Rent” premiered in 1996 and is based loosely on Puccini’s “La Bohéme,” first performed in 1896.

Zvulun’s new production of Wagner’s “Siegfried,” part of a contemplated Ring Cycle, will run from April 26 to May 4, 2025, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and star tenor Stefan Vinke in the title role, Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde and Greer Grimsley as Wotan.

Atlanta’s season at the 2,750-capacity arts center also will include Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” from Nov. 2-10, Verdi’s “Macbeth” from March 1-9, 2025, and Handel’s “Semele” from June 7-15.

The company said it has increased its budget by $1 million next season to $15.5 million.