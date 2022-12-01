Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying shooting suspects

​

Atlanta police released surveillance video from Nov. 26 near Market Street with hopes the public can identify multiple minors wanted for questioning about a shooting that left two people dead, and several others injured.

At 8 p.m. that night, police responded to reports of multiple people getting shot near Market Street, and when they arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated groups of juveniles were escorted off the property by security guards for acting disorderly and violating the Atlantic Station curfew.

At some point, police said, a dispute broke out among the juveniles that resulted in gunfire, leaving one male dead and several others shot.

On Nov. 29, a second victim identified by police as a 15-year-old boy, died of his injuries.

Police released surveillance footage on Wednesday of a group of juveniles who were at the scene of the shooting on Nov. 26.

In the footage, the group of juveniles is seen in a subway station before boarding a train.

The footage focuses on two individuals considered to be suspects, police said. One of the male individuals is wearing a yellow and black hoodie, and the other is wearing a blue hoodie with white writing.

Investigators said they hope to identify and speak with each of the individuals seen in the footage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the matter.

The Atlanta Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Calls will remain anonymous, according to police.