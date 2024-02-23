Augusta University student dead at UGA with ‘visible injuries’ after going for run on campus

​

A female student was found dead “in a forested area” on the campus of the University of Georgia Athens on Thursday after going for a run, according to university police.

In a press conference Thursday, UGA Chief of Police Jeffrey Clark said that the victim was not a UGA student, but student at another school.

“The victim was not a student of the University of Georgia, but the victim was a student of another school,” Clark said.

Police did not specify if the female was a high school or college student.

“I want to start off by saying that this is a tragic day,” Clark said. “And I want to offer my most sincerest condolences to the grieving family, friends and campus partners.”

UGA police said it received a phone call just after noon Thursday “from an individual concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone for a run on the Intramural Fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected,” authorities said in a statement.

Around 12:30 p.m., authorities located the student “in a forested area behind Lake Herrick.” Police said the student had “visible injuries.”

Police said that the female was “not conscious and not breathing” when she was found.

Emergency personnel administered lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead “upon arrival,” police said.

In a press release, the university said that “foul play is suspected.”

“We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime,” UGA said in a Thursday afternoon news release. “We want to assure you that the safety and welfare of our campus community is our top concern.”

Chief Clark urged the public to avoid the intramural fields at UGA’s Athens campus as police continued to investigate the alleged homicide.

The police chief said that there was not “immediate danger” on campus.

UGA canceled classes on its Athens campus for the remainder of Thursday evening and all day Friday. The school also noted the recent death of a student, who died by suicide in Brumbly Hall on Wednesday night.

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our student in Brumby Hall last night,” the university said. “And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”

Lake Herrick is nestled between various UGA practice fields and Oconee Forest Park. The lake is bordered by a pedestrian trail and has a recreational beach. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

The UGA Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Athens Clarke-County Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 706-542-2200.

On Friday, a UGA student was robbed at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. on the school’s campus between Church Street and Boggs Hall, according to The Red & Black, a nonprofit UGA news outlet.