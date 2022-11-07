FOX National News 

Austin police release bodycam footage of shootout with armed suspect hiding on restaurant’s patio

The Austin Police Department released body camera footage showing an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was allegedly displaying a gun in a “threatening manner” and fired shots at officers on Oct. 23.

The suspect, 42-year-old Emeka Onyeabo Williams, was struck multiple times as officers returned fire and is in stable condition. He’s facing charges of attempted capital murder, deadly conduct, and recklessly discharging a firearm.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 when police received a 911 call about a man displaying a gun at an apartment complex in North Austin.

Several officers staged outside the restaurant and instructed the suspect to come out with his hands up.
(Austin Police Department)

Officers responded to the area and quickly located Williams inside the front patio of a nearby restaurant.

AT LEAST 9 INJURED IN MASS SHOOTING OUTSIDE PHILADELPHIA BAR: POLICE

Attempts were made to evacuate the restaurant as an officer repeatedly instructed Williams over a PA system to come outside with his hands up.

Around 10:19 p.m., Williams allegedly started firing shots while still inside the patio, prompting five officers to return fire.

Williams started firing a handgun about 30 minutes into the standoff with police.
(Austin Police Department)

Five officers returned fire, striking Willaims multiple times.
(Austin Police Department)

Body camera footage released on Friday shows Williams on the patio with a handgun in front of him after he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Williams, who has previous arrests for assault causing bodily injury and misdemeanor marijuana possession, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No one else was wounded during the shooting.

A handgun could be seen in front of the suspect following the shooting.
(Austin Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s currently being held on a combined $350,000 bond, according to jail records.

All five officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

  