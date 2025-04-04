Authorities identify father, 2 sons killed by Pennsylvania Amtrak train

​

Officials have identified the three people killed in a tragic Amtrak train incident near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Thursday night as a father and his two adult sons.

The Bucks County Coronor’s Office identified the family members as Christopher Cramp, 56, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors told Fox News Digital officers were called to an area near the rail line at about 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of people on the tracks.

As an officer was walking toward the family members at about 6:10 p.m., the train hit and killed them, Moors said.

Moors previously told Fox News Digital it appeared the three men heard the train and could not get off the tracks in time.

They were all hit at the same time, according to Moors.

The coroner’s office on Friday determined Thomas Cramp, the youngest of the two sons, took his own life.

However, the manner of death for Christopher and David was ruled an accident.

The train, which was traveling from Boston, Massachusetts, to Richmond, Virginia, was carrying 236 passengers and crew.

There were no reported injuries to train passengers, crew or police.

Amtrak Police are leading the investigation, in coordination with the Bristol Borough Police Department.

The tragedy came just one day after another person in the same county was struck by an Amtrak train near Cornwells Heights Station.

The Wednesday crash delayed train service in all directions for an hour.

There were no reported injuries to the 232 passengers or crew onboard, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak is working with the Bensalem Police Department to investigate.