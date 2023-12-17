Authorities investigating deadly California plane crash

​

One person was killed in a plane crash in California Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane crashed occurred shortly after it’s departure at 12:40 p.m. local time near the Corona Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The FAA said that the specific single-engine aircraft is unknown at this time.

In a statement on Instagram, the Corona Fire Department said that a single-engine plane had crashed near an intersection by the small local airport.

The fire department said that it found the pilot dead in the plane. There were no other victims, authorities confirmed.

There was no immediate information on the deceased person or the cause of the crash.

The fire department said that following the aircraft crash, a vegetation fire started, but was subsequently extinguished.