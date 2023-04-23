Bad luck crash: Colorado driver allegedly under the influence hits cop car

​

A Colorado Springs man was arrested after crashing into the back of a police cruiser early on Saturday morning.

Esteban Marcelino, 19, backed his F-150 truck out of a parking stall and hit the CSPD cruiser at around 4:25 a.m. The officers were in the area conducting crime pattern prevention at the time, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

Marcelino immediately left the area but returned after officers performed a traffic stop. No one was injured, and the cruiser sustained only minor damage.

The police arrested Marcelino for driving under the influence, and he wouldn’t be the only Colorado Springs resident to recently suffer such unfortunate luck.

Another Colorado Springs man faced felony charges for hitting a police officer’s vehicle in February, causing serious injury, KRDO reported.

Alexander Thomas, 28, drove his jeep across the middle line of the street and hit a police car. The officer inside required medical attention and went to the hospital. He was later arrested and charged with Vehicular Assault DUI – a class four felony.

And Cole Sherod, 29, crashed head-on into a police vehicle in the summer 2022 at around 6 p.m. Sherod drove on the wrong side of the road, and the crash cause serious injuries to the two officers in the vehicle.

Police arrested Sherod on suspicion of driving under the influence, as well as other traffic offenses, KKTV reported.