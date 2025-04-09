Bahamas officials reveal American man’s cause of death after body found on beach

​

Bahamas authorities have released autopsy report findings for an American man who briefly disappeared during a vacation to Paradise Island with his parents and was found dead on a beach the next morning.

Authorities found 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont, of Maryland, dead on Paradise Island in Nassau on April 6, just 12 hours after he landed on the island with his parents.

“A post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist’s findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a Wednesday news conference, adding that police are still awaiting the results of a toxicology exam.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” the police force said, following comments from Michelle McAlmont, McAlmont’s mother, to Eyewitness News Bahamas expressing her belief that her son had been beaten.

The McAlmont family was staying at a resort called The Reef at Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas .

Dinari apparently left his parents during dinner to retrieve a jacket, when he disappeared, and his parents filed a missing person report when they could not track him using cellphone location data.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests,” the resort told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Turks and Caicos.

The Level 2 Travel Advisory warns tourists to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.”