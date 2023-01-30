Baltimore police staffing crisis hits dire levels, FOP boss and judge warn: ‘Undercover’ defunding

​

The Baltimore Police Department lost hundreds of officers last year, sparking a judge and police leadership to sound the alarm that the rate of cops leaving the force is unsustainable, and the city cannot bear to lose even more in 2023.

“I can’t overstate the seriousness of the staffing issue,” Judge James K. Bredar said during a police consent decree hearing this month, according to CBS News.

Baltimore lost about 279 officers in 2022, according to the judge, and currently has 2,150 officers on the force. All in, the city is short at least 600 officers, according to Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police President Mike Mancuso.

“We just can’t take a hit like that in 2023,” Bredar said.

The Baltimore Police Department needs to “make BPD the highest paid Police Department in the area,” “working conditions need to improve drastically,” and city’s retention policies need to be overhauled to monetarily incentivize cops to stay on the force, Mancuso said of the staffing shortages, CBS reported.

If that is not done, Mancuso said, “we can all be assured that the mayor and commissioner are just defunding that Baltimore Police Department in an undercover manner and have no concern for the safety of the public.”

The city recorded 333 homicides last year and 688 non-fatal shootings. The figures are slightly lower than 2021, when 337 homicides and 726 non-fatal shootings were recorded, as well as in 2020 when 335 homicides and 721 nonfatal shootings were recorded.

Baltimore also landed in the second spot of a WalletHub study published this month titled “Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems,” which compared 45 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q4 2022, as well as per capita homicides in Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 and Q4 2020.

There have already been at least 22 homicides so far this year.

Mancuso said the staffing shortage has already worsened this year, when four officers walked into the Southwest District and resigned earlier this month. They took positions at the Anne Arundel County Police Department “for better working conditions and pay,” Mancuso said.

The FOP boss added that since Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison took the position more than four years ago, the police department has lost more than 300 officers than the number of officers that have been hired, CBS reported.

Harrison said he is aware of the staffing problems and is “pounding the table” to fix the issues.

“It’s bigger than the police department can solve,” Bredar added.

Community members have also sounded the alarm on the police staffing crisis, with local mom and teacher Blanca Tapahuasco attending the police consent decree hearing to hear updates on the force following the shootings of 12 teenagers this year.

“We don’t have enough police staff. Obviously, we heard this here. We have a net loss. We don’t have a community that wraps around,” Tapahuasco said, according to CBS News.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department, but neither not responded by time of publication.