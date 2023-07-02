Biden admin gets burned after considering study to ‘block the sun’

​

A White House document that revealed the Biden administration is considering studying blocking the sun’s rays to slow climate change sparked surprise and mockery on social media.

The types of geoengineering methods the Biden administration is reportedly considering are “stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening.”

Social media users questioned how the government could think this was a good idea with actor and comedian Rob Schneider remarking, “So the same morons who said, ‘Masks work and you can’t get covid if you get the jab,’ want to block out the sun?!”

Former Canada politician Roman Baber wrote, “The woke/liberal ideologues who tried to stop an aerosolized virus with plexiglass, are now talking about blocking the sun. What could go wrong?”

Musician An0maly remarked, “We don’t need to block the sun! These people are insane.”

In a separate statement after the release, the White House said, “There are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.”

