Biden admin rebukes ‘Squad’ over Israel response, House prepares ‘secret’ speaker vote and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘DISGRACEFUL’ – Biden admin scorches ‘Squad’ for ‘repugnant’ comments after Hamas attacks. Continue reading …

CLOSED-DOOR VOTE – House GOP gather to pick speaker nominee via secret ballot. Continue reading …

LOCKED AND LOADED – First US ammo shipment touches down in Israel, bolstering defense against terrorists. Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATING’ COSTS – House report blames Mayorkas for human price of border crisis. Continue reading …

‘I’VE MATURED’ – Black anti-police pastor reverses course, launches massive pro-police event. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

CALLING IT QUITS – Which Republican presidential candidate will drop out of the 2024 race next? Continue reading …

‘RAISE THE COSTS’ – Biden admin’s latest eco regs target air conditioners, refrigerators. Continue reading …

POLITICAL ‘ASSASSINATION’ – Sen. Tuberville refers former CIA head to Capitol Police. Continue reading …

SHE’S RUNNING – Kari Lake formally launches Arizona Senate bid. Continue reading…

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DESPICABLE’ – Harvard students condemn their classmates blaming Israelis for own massacre. Continue reading …

STAYING SILENT – Biden can’t even mention the ultimate perpetrator of this attack: Marc Thiessen. Continue reading …

‘THERE IS NO SYMMETRY’ – Israeli mother of kidnapped children pummels MSNBC for asking about ‘attacks’ on Gaza. Continue reading …

NO MENTION – Whoopi Goldberg says people ‘very annoyed’ with ‘The View’ for not acknowledging Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Continue reading …

OPINION

STEVE FORBES – Bidenomics is a big problem for seniors Continue reading …

KIMBERLY FLETCHER – What all moms need to know about gender confusion. Continue reading …

–

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – It is terrifying to think how many potential terrorists Border Patrol has already missed. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – There is nothing righteous or justifiable about what Hamas has done. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The days of Hamas brutalizing Israel are now officially numbered. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS @ NIGHT – Terrorists started a massacre in my community: Raz Shmilovich. Continue watching …

IN OTHER NEWS

RARE PNEUMONIA – Legendary Olympian Mary Lou Retton in ICU ‘fighting for her life’ Continue reading …

‘HIDE YOUR KIDS’ – California school board president endures death threats over flag controversy. Continue reading …

NO PRESSURE – IG report calls on VA to fix automated system that led to faulty claims decisions. Continue reading …

WALL STREET DEBUT – Luxury goods company loves Birkenstock as IPO kicks off. Continue reading …

GIANT PUMPKIN – A 2,749 -pound pumpkin is set to break the world record for heaviest pumpkin after debuting at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Check this out!See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Ret. Air Force General: Israel’s Gaza ground invasion will be an ‘ugly fight.’ See video …

WATCH: US aircraft carrier arrives near Israel. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Now, this is a good time, I think, to remind everyone that before 9/11 we didn’t give a lot of thought about who we were allowing into America, nor did we give a lot of thought to how we tracked people to make sure that even if they got a visa, they left when they were supposed to and that they were here for the right reasons. After all, those terrorists arrived on tourist visas, business visas, and one on a student visa. But now, 22 years after September 11th, terrorists don’t need to bother with a lengthy visa process or background checks. They can walk right across the Rio Grande.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.