Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip

President Biden visited the US-Mexico border for the first time in his presidency – and the first verified border trip during his decades in politics – at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday.

The president spoke with members of the Border Patrol, walked along the towering wall separating Texas from Mexico, and visited a migrants center.

As the president walked in at the migrants center, a woman said, “And here we have the folks from the Salvation Army.

Biden then walked up to one of the uniformed men standing there and shook his hand.

“I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” the president said.

This is not the first time Biden has mixed up his words when speaking. He has repeatedly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

In November, the president fumbled his words during a press conference and mixed up the Iraqi city of Fallujah with the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

At the time, the president was predicting whether a compromise between Russia and Ukraine would occur before winter.

“I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah, and…I mean from the City of Kherson,” Biden said, correcting his mistake.

That same month, Biden spoke at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, summit and referred to the host country Cambodia as Colombia twice.

“It was an honor to host at the White House in May, and now that we are back together in Cambodia,” Biden said as he opened the talks. “I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made. I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia’s leadership as ASEAN chair.”

The president later told the press he was “heading over to Colombia” before correcting himself.

And in one other instance, Biden erroneously said his son, Beau, “lost his life in Iraq,” during a speech in Colorado in October.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.