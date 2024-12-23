Biden commutes sentences for nearly all federal death row inmates and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Biden reclassifies 37 of 40 federal death row inmates’ sentences.

2. Illegal migrant allegedly set train passenger on fire.

3. Top Biden ally reacts as Musk plans to funnel money into ‘heavily Democrat districts.’

MAJOR HEADLINES

TRAIL OF TERROR – Violent migrant gang is spreading across the US, with activity reported in 19 states. Continue reading …

MISSING IN ACTION – Congresswoman who quietly vanished from Capitol Hill has been living in a retirement facility. Continue reading …

BEHIND THE BARS – DOJ accuses state of routinely holding inmates weeks, months after scheduled release dates. Continue reading …

KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE – New twist in the Blake Lively ‘take-down’ drama as Taylor Swift gets dragged into mix. Continue reading …

NEW ROLE – Denzel Washington becomes a minister, admits you ‘can’t talk’ about religion in Hollywood. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

HOME INVASION – The household appliances targeted by the Biden administration over the years. Continue reading …

COUNTING DOWN – Trump pinpoints the exact time his administration will be ‘fully operational.’ Continue reading …

UNLIKELY ALLY – Dem senator sends clear message to any American ‘rooting against’ President-elect Trump. Continue reading …

‘DEAL OF THE CENTURY’ – Trump is the ‘perfect leader’ to negotiate TikTok’s future in the US, House China Committee chair says. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘LIKE LEAVING A CULT’ – DNC powerhouse fundraiser announces exit from Democratic Party following attacks. Continue reading …

‘I WAS AN EXPERIMENT’ – Young mother facing permanent health problems after gender transition warns she was sold a ‘lie’. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Biden-Harris admin points fingers at ‘irresponsible politics’ for ruining efforts to secure border. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Liberal media and top Dems repeatedly laugh off concerns about Biden’s fitness. See video

OPINION

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER – Steps the Trump admin must take to make America healthy again. Continue reading …

GRANT NEWSHAM – DEI is like a woke IED for the left’s war against our military. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

MAGICAL MELTDOWN – Disneyland places restriction on popular holiday item as demand soars. Continue reading …

PLANE PAIN – Passenger goes viral for sharing flight-attendant approved hack that ‘saved’ her. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Christmas classics, fine firs and popular proteins. Take the quiz here …

NEW HIDEAWAY – The quaint East Coast town that’s quickly becoming a celebrity haven. Continue reading …

‘TIS THE SEASON – Food helps families stay together thanks to an extraordinary effort. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Debt ceiling is the last tool in Democrats’ toolbox to obstruct Trump’s agenda. See video …

CARDINAL TIMOTHY DOLAN – There seems to be a newfound appreciation for the role of faith. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

