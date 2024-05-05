Biden donors funding groups behind anti-Israel protests on college campuses: report

​

President Biden’s biggest Democratic donors are also funding some anti-Israel protests that have taken over college campuses, according to a report.

While some anti-Israel student protesters and agitators chant “Genocide Joe” in reference to Biden and his administration’s policies, an analysis by Politico found the donors contributing both to Biden and to some of these protest groups include George Soros, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, David Rockefeller Jr., and Susan and Nick Pritzker, heirs to the Hyatt hotel empire.

Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow are two of the main groups that have organized protests on some college campuses nationwide, including at Columbia University in New York City, according to Politico.

The outlet’s analysis found that both groups are supported by the Tides Foundation, which in turn is bolstered with funds from Soros and the Gates Foundation. It also found that the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, which has Rockefeller Jr. on its board, gave $300,000 to the Tides Foundation in 2022.

This is in addition to National Students for Justice in Palestine, a group affiliated with around 200 independent chapters that has had a vocal presence at Columbia University during its recent demonstrations. NJSP has Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation (WESPAC) as a fiscal sponsor. Fox News Digital has previously reported that WESPAC, whose funding is largely unknown, has received a six-figure contribution from a nonprofit backed by George Soros.

The protests may muddle Biden’s efforts to rally the support of young voters going into the presidential election.

Biden, who largely remained absent from weighing in on the anti-Israel protests on college campuses, finally addressed the matter on Thursday.

“There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students,” Biden said. “There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans. It’s simply wrong. There’s no place for racism in America. It’s all wrong. It’s un-American.”

