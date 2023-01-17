Biden lawyers ‘likely witnesses’ in ‘criminal’ probe, Harry, Meghan risk burned bridges and more top headlines

​

DOCUMENTS DEBACLE – Law professor explains role Biden’s lawyers may play in potential ‘criminal investigation.’ Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – Neighbor’s sixth sense went off after having Idaho murder suspect in home. Continue reading …

‘ALMOST INCOMPREHENSIBLE’ – Toddler in diaper shown on live TV pulling trigger of loaded handgun. Continue reading …

‘SPARE’ FALLOUT – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be burning bridges with Hollywood elite. Continue reading …

‘I AM THE STORM’ – How Janice Dean ended up doing something she never imagined. Continue reading …

‘TIME TO STEP UP’ – Meet Alabama’s brand new GOP senator. Continue reading …

‘INCOMPETENT AT HIS JOB’ – Texas governor takes on Homeland Security secretary over border crisis. Continue reading …

GOING ‘NUCLEAR’ – Biden takes swipe at Second Amendment supporters. Continue reading …

PERMISSION SLIP FIASCO – Parent outraged after school reportedly sends permission slips to learn Black National Anthem, but not Holocaust. Continue reading …

‘CALLING CARD’ – Experts say suspect in Idaho slayings may have killed before. Continue reading …

DEMORALIZING – Caitlyn Jenner slams ‘woke’ LAPD chief over Thin Blue Line flag decision. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS TRASH’ – ‘Milf Manor’ shocks viewers as reality show becomes family affair. Continue reading …

BIRTHDAY BASH-ED – Biden appears to forget Martin Luther King III’s wife’s name while singing her Happy Birthday. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This is bigger than just a story about classified documents. Continue reading …

CONCENTRATED KILLINGS – New report argues ‘murder isn’t a nationwide problem.’ Continue reading …

PREYS ON THE POOR – Expert says ‘predatory’ gambling is America’s ‘most neglected major problem.’ Continue reading …

PRESLEY FAMILY LEGACY – Fate of Elvis’ iconic Graceland estate revealed. Continue reading …

UNCERTAIN PATH – Biden’s pick to head FAA under fire along with administration.Continue reading …

WATCH: Chris Swecker on difference in FBI’s handling of Trump, Biden classified docs: FBI ‘needs dynamic leadership.’ See video …

WATCH: Clay Travis: Rise in police officer violence is because of defund the police rhetoric. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“Joe Biden has never had a private sector job. For more than 50 years, he has worked at your expense for the US government. Yet somehow he’s gotten rich in the process. How did that happen? How did Joe Biden do that? Well, Joe Biden does not want you to know. So now, this is the great part. Joe Biden is the one who is hiding his tax returns.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

