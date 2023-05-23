Biden, McCarthy debt-ceiling talks ‘productive,’ how AI unlocks our brain and more top headlines

​

‘AVOID A CATASTROPHE’ – Biden issues terse statement after debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy. Continue reading …

FALLING FLAT – Bud Light reportedly forced to take action after beer remains unsold, expires on shelves. Continue reading …

CUTTING EDGE – Here’s how AI is being used to unlock secrets in the human brain. Continue reading …

NO BEANS – Durham report guts left’s narrative but one group still disbelieves, writes Mark Penn. Continue reading …

DATA FAIL? – FTC issues warning on misuse of biometric info amid rise of generative AI. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SUSTAINED DROUGHT – Biden admin announces ‘historic’ plan to reduce western states’ water supply. Continue reading …

HEIR APPARENT – Senator won’t seek another term, paving way for Democrat rising star. Continue reading …

‘HELL’ OF AN ERROR – Biden national security adviser pressed on $3 billion mistake. Continue reading …

‘DEEPLY OFFENSIVE’ – Two dozen Republicans call on Biden to disavow John Kerry’s remarks targeting food production. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TURNING TO TECH – AI’s impact on the banking industry: Association president says the ‘jury is still out.’ Continue reading …

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCKED – Dem governor takes drastic action to stop Republicans from giving more freedom to parents. Continue reading …

‘LOVE YOUR ENEMIES’ – Whoopi, ‘The View’ make racial comments toward Tim Scott, he immediately cites the Bible. Continue reading …

‘WRONG AND MISLEADING’ – NAACP president scolds CNN over citing Black voter support for DeSantis. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The racial stink bomb is the left’s weapon of choice. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – If there is a default, it will be Joe Biden’s default. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Where’s Reverand Al on the issues plaguing the Black community? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SEARCH FOR PEACE – Poland says no to any ‘artificial peace plan’ between Ukraine, Russia Continue reading …

MARKLED – Meghan Markle’s inner circle: Beyonc?, Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow help duchess climb status ladder. Continue reading …

MILITARY PRIDE – Memorial Day: US nonprofit puts up families of injured, fallen service members in ‘beautiful’ homes. Continue reading …

WATCH: JUST OUT OF REACH! Watch as a cool-as-a-cucumber anteater strolls right outside the lions’ enclosure at The San Antonio Zoo. The curious cats can do nothing!See video …

WATCH: McCarthy wants a debt ceiling deal by the weekend. See video …

WATCH: Americans like Tim Scott, but Trump’s lead growing: Byron York. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“All eyes are on the Biden White House, where Joe is still refusing to come to terms on a debt ceiling that is, well, pretty imminent. According to Democrats, the sky is falling. The American economy and the world’s economy is about to collapse. And it’s all Kevin McCarthy’s fault when in fact it’s anything but Kevin McCarthy’s fault.”

– SEAN HANNITY

