Biden says American people will decide next president as Dems move to coronate Harris and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

PASSING THE TORCH – Biden says American people will decide next president as Dems move to coronate Harris. Continue reading …

‘FEEL BAD FOR HIM’ – Doctors react to Biden’s ‘concerning’ live address after forced exit from presidential race. Continue reading …

KAMALA’S COVER-UP? – Harris dodges crucial question on Biden’s controversial exit decision. Continue reading …

SINISTER MISSION – Officer finds cell phone, transmitter on body of would-be Trump assassin. Continue reading …

ROYAL SPLURGE – Prince Harry’s 40th birthday inheritance to eclipse Prince William’s as the ‘spare’: expert. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘ABSOLUTELY NOTHING’ – Biden likely to keep same routine, accomplish ‘nothing’ in waning months of presidency: insiders Continue reading …

BIDEN’S ‘DECLINE’ – GOP lawmakers question what Kamala knew and when she knew it. Continue reading …

‘FLAGRANT’ VIOLATION – Republican AGs warn Biden’s Ed secretary of Hatch Act violations with student loan handout comments. Continue reading …

UNANIMOUS – House votes to create Trump assassination attempt commission. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS – Liberal media claims Kamala Harris was never ‘border czar,’ contradicting their own reporting. Continue reading …

BOOT CAMP – Washington Post’s Max Boot under fire after wife accused of being unregistered agent for South Korea. Continue reading …

‘NO DIFFERENT FROM BIDEN’– Anti-Israel protesters weigh in on possible Kamala Harris presidency. Continue reading …

AN ‘INTIMATE PORTRAIT’ – Melania Trump to release first memoir, will reveal stories and photos ‘never before shared with the public.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

DETRANSITIONING – I won’t stay silent about the scars from my transgender experience. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Kamala Harris is the failed border czar. Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Kamala Harris’ campaign has ‘no real substance.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden’s speech was damage control for a failed presidency. Continue watching…

SEAN HANNITY – The honeymoon phase with Kamala Harris is underway. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Kamala Harris aided ‘the most egregious and dangerous political cover-up in American history.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PUTTING DIFFERENCES ASIDE – American shot put star lauds Paris Olympics for unifying spirit. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’ – Rashida Tlaib ripped for holding ‘war criminal’ sign during Netanyahu’s speech. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on presidents, country queens and the Big Kahuna. Take the quiz here …

ELECTION ODDS – Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What do the betting markets say? Continue reading …

DIAPER DERBY – Watch as these young tots aim to win the race … or rather, just one does. See video …

WATCH

TRACE GALLAGHER – The media is trying to take Kamala from ‘cackling cringe’ to ‘hip and cool.’ See video …

REP. NANCY MACE – There’s a long way to go in the investigation into the Trump rally assassination attempt. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.