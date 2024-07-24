Biden set to address nation after pressured exit from 2024 race and more top headlines

​

HAPPENING TODAY – Biden set to address nation after pressured exit from 2024 race. Continue reading …

ON THE WORLD STAGE – Netanyahu poised to deliver speech to Congress as he looks to awaken the world to terror. Continue reading …

FAKE HATE – Stark warning on Harris’ overall judgment after ‘rush to defend’ convicted liar Jussie Smollett. Continue reading …

NOT A SECRET – Trump assassination plot could overhaul key part of the agent vetting criteria. Continue reading …

MOMENT IT HAPPENED – Clearest sounds of Trump assassination bid heard in new video including kill shot. Continue reading …

POLITICS

MARRIED TO THE JOB – Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff responds to Trump’s attacks on her. Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Elon Musk pushes back on reports that he’s donating $45M a month to super PAC backing Trump. Continue reading …

‘IT IS FOOLISH’ – Steven Pinker says young people tired of being told how to think on college campuses. Continue reading …

‘DON’T KNOW’ HER – Vulnerable House Dem dodges question on VP Harris’ record as ‘border czar.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

SPINNING THE NARRATIVE – TIMELINE: Moments media and White House defended Biden’s fitness for office before the 180. Continue reading …

REAL PAGE-TURNER – NYT spins Harris’ past word salads as ‘celebratory artifacts’ with candidacy underway. Continue reading …

ON YOUR LEFT – Former RNC chair mocked for ‘debasing himself’ with Harris as Captain America image. Continue reading …

‘REAL WEIRD’ – Joy Reid issues a warning to Black people who don’t vote for Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

OPINION

JUDITH MILLER – The change voters seek goes beyond the left-right divide. Continue reading …

JASON D. GREENBLATT – Netanyahu’s speech to Congress: Can he rouse the world to the terror crisis it faces? Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Kamala Harris is the same ol’ ‘Razzle Dazzle’. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Democratic Party is ‘powered by money, not people.’ Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Primary votes for Biden have been ‘flushed down the toilet.’ Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Bureaucratic incompetence is fueled by one part TDS and another part DEI. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HEARTBREAKING’ – Mom outraged after judge okays school punishing child for writing ‘any life’ below sketch. Continue reading …

TREAD WITH CAUTION – Hiker’s death spotlights need for safety protocols on the trail. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on presidents, country queens and the Big Kahuna. Take the quiz here …

LOOKING BACK – Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly regrets ditching music career for reality TV show fame. Continue reading …

DIAPER DERBY – Watch as these young tots aim to win the race. See video …

WATCH

DOV HIKIND – America was a ‘true friend’ to Israel under Trump’s leadership. See video …

KASH PATEL – Democrats have ‘hijacked’ a democratic process. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

