Biden to visit Hurricane Milton-ravaged Florida with damage estimates ‘around $50 billion’

President Biden will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Milton in Florida on Sunday, the White House announced.

The news comes after Biden announced that early estimates suggest the damage caused by Hurricane Milton could total $50 billion.

“And, you know, this is the third major storm — third major storm to hit California — I mean, excuse me, Florida, in three months,” Biden told reporters on Friday. “And experts estimate that as — and it’s early — early estimates — it could be more, it could be less — but estimates that it’s caused damages around $50 billion from Hurricane Milton alone — just alone, $50 billion.”

The White House did not specify which areas Biden will visit Sunday.

“I want everyone in the impacted areas to know we’re gonna do everything we can to help you pick back up the pieces and get back to where you were,” the president said.

Biden told reporters that if Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was available, he would like to meet with him during his visit.

“I’ve spoken to him. If he’s available, yeah. He’s been very cooperative. I’ve had no — we’ve had — we got on very, very well,” Biden told reporters.

Milton touched down as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds on Wednesday night before carving a path of destruction throughout Florida and impacting residents with powerful winds and storm surge.

The hurricane left over 3 million people without power, but by Friday, power line workers had restored power to 1 million people, Biden said.

“Look, it’s a team effort. I know that sounds corny, but it really is a team effort and everybody in the game here,” he said. “We’re looking at it very seriously, and we’re working together. And it’s made a big difference. I think we’ve saved lives — not me, but we, all of those folks out in the field, have saved lives.”

Biden’s trip to Florida is the second time in 10 days that the president will touch down in the storm-ravaged state.

He visited Florida on Oct. 3 following Hurricane Helene to survey the damage in the state’s Big Bend region. Prior to visiting Florida, Biden surveyed the damage in the Carolinas.

