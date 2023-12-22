Biden under pressure to denounce CO ruling, university sued over controversial firing and more top headlines

​

‘STAND UP TO THEM’ – Biden faces growing calls to denounce Colorado’s ruling to remove Trump from ballot. Continue reading…

BLACK AND WHITE ISSUE – Wisconsin university sued after allegedly demoting staffer for being ‘White.’ Continue reading …

‘OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEACE’ – Las Posadas, centuries-old Advent tradition, shares key moment in Christmas story. Continue reading …

POISON IVY – Academic whom Claudine Gay plagiarized calls for Harvard leader’s firing. Continue reading …

FAMILY AFFAIR – Former prosecutor accused of obstructing Hunter probe denies politics played role. Continue reading …

POLITICS

HELP ON THE WAY – ICE ramps up staffing at border to assist CBP with record-shattering surge. Continue reading …

‘IMPROPERLY APPOINTED’ – Trump special counsel has constitutional issue that could sink his case, former AG says. Continue reading …

PROTECTING CHILDREN – GOP lawmaker pushes legislation to crack down on commercial porn sites. Continue reading …

‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ – House leftists draft resolution condemning ‘anti-Palestinian discrimination’. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘MUDDLE AND A MESS’ – Washington Post staffers reflect on a 2023 plagued with poor morale, labor issues and a headcount reduction. Continue reading …

‘JUST BE ME’ – Parents outraged after popular Netflix show for toddlers has boy dance in tutu. Continue reading …

OPENING DOORS – Viral sensation reveals how much he pays for rent in NYC. Continue reading …

‘EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT’ – Mainstream media suggest Colorado’s Trump ruling will only ‘boost’ his campaign. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. SETH MOULTON – I fought in Iraq and know Israel must protect innocents during combat. Continue reading …

KARL ROVE – Hunter Biden thinks his strategy will save him and dad. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden is spiraling downward. Continue reading…

JESSE WATTERS –Are Democrats hoping to start a second Civil War? Continue reading…

SEAN HANNITY – Guest host Kellyanne Conway talks with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about Biden’s border policy. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Mother teaches bully a lesson with laxatives. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

GAVEL DOWN – Taking a look at the top trial verdicts of 2023. Continue reading …

‘TIS THE SEASON – Star tells family she wants plastic surgery for Christmas. Continue reading …

PATENT PATRIOT – Meet the American who rowed George Washington across the Delaware on Christmas. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Prized Japanese pitcher reportedly heading out West after record-breaking deal. Continue reading …

THAT’S SOME HAUL – Check out these happy chimps as they enjoy holiday-themed enrichment on Dec. 20 in South Australia during “Chimpmas,” the annual fête for the 12-chimp troop at Monarto Safari Park. See video …

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ – The Chinese are buying time. See video …

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU – This is a race between Trump and Nikki Haley. See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“We’re going to win. Our ideas are better and their ideas are proven failures. Now, this is why Joe Biden, despite getting help from the richest sectors of society, is spiraling downward. After 1,066 long days in office, this is where Joe Biden sits in comparison to other U.S. presidents, lower than all of them at 38.9%.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

