Biden uses former President Jimmy Carter’s death to criticize Trump in a verbal spar and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Biden uses former President Jimmy Carter’s death to criticize Trump in a verbal spar.

2. Communists order largest military build-up since 1930s.

3. Critics’ mood surrounding Trump shifts ahead of his return to office.

MAJOR HEADLINES

PUNCH CLOCK – Republican torches Dems’ narrative, exposes what Trump really said in 2020 versus spin. Continue reading …

FIREBALL EXPLOSION – Horrifying moments before doomed flight slams concrete barrier, erupts into inferno. Continue reading …

HEAVY BLOW – Former Trudeau adviser shares grim outlook on PM’s future. Continue reading …

FREE SAMPLE? – Costco doubles down on ‘wokeness’ while ignoring Bud Light backlash. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Jay Leno addresses rumors his facial injuries were because of the mob. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

REACTION POURS IN – Former President Jimmy Carter remembered and praised as a humanitarian around the world. Continue reading …

DEFENDING THE MAJORITY – Trump’s decisive 2024 victory sets House GOP up for home field advantage in 2026 midterm elections. Continue reading …

ACCOUNTABILITY CRISIS – State to consider bill punishing parents for kids’ gun crimes. Continue reading …

ONES TO WATCH – The Democrats who may eventually jump into the next White House race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HERO TO ZERO – Media revered Biden for dropping out, then turned on him after Harris loss. Continue reading …

LOST IN TRANSLATION – Democratic senator takes aim at Harris’ ‘unfamiliar,’ weird language after loss. Continue reading …

TEST OF TIME – Hillary Clinton’s former adviser names Biden’s disgraceful actions. Continue reading …

CLINGING TO THE PAST – Democratic lawmaker slams party for being stuck in ‘old ways.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS – America’s farmers need Brooke Rollins. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Colleges expected to close as enrollment numbers hit record lows. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’ – Service dog helps boy with rare genetic disorder achieve ‘unbelievable’ progress. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – Restaurant leftovers spark debate about food, boxes and to-go etiquette. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on New Year’s novelties, highway history and musical milestones. Take the quiz here …

PACK IT IN – ‘Flying naked’ is 2024’s viral trend taking over for its effortless appeal. Continue reading …

GONNA NEED A BIGGER BOAT – Kayakers get vacation surprise. See video …

WATCH

E. STANLEY GODBOLD – Jimmy Carter was a strong man capable of dealing with any challenges. See video …

EJ ANTONI – Trump can wield the American consumer’s purchasing power like a financial weapon on the world stage. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.