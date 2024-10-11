Biden’s handling of hurricane recovery takes center stage of Trump-Harris race and more top headlines

​

1. Death toll rises after Milton strikes Florida.

2. Millions of people in Florida are without power.

3. Alaska, Colorado, and Massachusetts begin absentee voting.

POLITICAL STORM – Biden’s handling of hurricane recovery affecting millions takes center stage of Trump-Harris’ high-stakes race. Continue reading …

‘SICKENING’ – Obama scolds Black men hesitant to vote for VP Harris — immediately prompts backlash. Continue reading …

KEEPING QUIET – Harris camp distances itself from Walz’ election stance after he doubles down at fundraiser. Continue reading …

CHOICE WORDS – Comedic actor says he may back Trump, tells Harris: ‘Ain’t nobody gonna vote for you.’ Continue reading …

‘LIGHT IT UP’ – Blue state CEO sued over pro-Trump sign nets ‘epic win for free speech.’ Continue reading …

UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY? – Democrats launched an onslaught of legal, political tactics ahead of 2024. Continue reading …

DUELING IT OUT – Harris calls Trump debate decision a ‘pretty weak move.’ Continue reading …

ON TWO FRONTS – As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, so do more illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

‘THE EPICENTER’ – How the ‘key’ to the White House could lie in a suburban Georgia county. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MISSING THE MARK – Kamala Harris’ economic plan: 5 times the VP dodged questions on America’s economy. Continue reading …

‘YOU’LL NEVER SEE ME SLEEPING’ – Trump mocks Biden’s beach naps: ‘somebody convinced him he looks great in a bathing suit.’ Continue reading …

SHIFTING STANCES – Tim Walz backpedals his statement that the Electoral College ‘needs to go.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA MAYHEM – Politico says Harris is running on a ‘dream economy’ but voters aren’t noticing. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Kamala Harris claims she supports small business. She doesn’t and I have the receipts. Continue reading …

KELLYANNE CONWAY – Trump vs. Harris: Don’t rule out a ‘narrow landslide.’ Continue reading …

‘I LOVE WHAT I DO’ – Louisiana coach fanning faith into football players, teaches them how to put God first. Continue reading …

HEALTH CRAZE? – New viral drink trend sweeps social media as users are ‘surprised’ by how good it is. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on healthy foods, stealthy objects and October occasions. Take the quiz here …

FOX NEWS DIGITAL’S NEWS QUIZ – A woman’s surprising weight loss and a star sparked outrage over Halloween decorations. Take the quiz here …

TICKET TO RIDE? – An unusual critter was caught on video making its way around a train platform. See video …

FLORIDA AG ASHLEY MOODY – It’s ‘too early’ to assess damage from Hurricane Milton. See video …

FLORIDA RESTAURANT OWNER – Hurricanes Helene, Milton ‘gave me goosebumps.’ See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

