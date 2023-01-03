Bills share update on Hamlin’s scary collapse, Idaho suspect’s lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘CRITICAL CONDITION’ – Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin after his terrifying on-field collapse. Continue reading …

‘SIGN OF GUILT’ – Idaho suspect’s lawyer drops bombshell about cross-country trip home. Continue reading …

NOTHING LIKE IT – NFL exec says Hamlin’s collapse sent shockwaves through the league. Continue reading …

FREAK SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT – Jeremy Renner’s injuries detailed as actor recovers after undergoing surgery. Continue reading …

POPULATION PESSIMISM – ’60 Minutes’ uses failed doomsday biologist to predict human ‘extinction.’ Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

LEADERSHIP BACKLOG? – GOP faces delay in unlocking full powers of House if McCarthy cannot clinch speakership. Continue reading …

‘DISAPPEARED’ – Trump blames pro-life Republicans for midterm loss. Continue reading …

TOP DOGS – Rising political stars on the right and left: 12 people to watch in 2023. Continue reading …

‘WATERS OF THE UNITED STATES’– Biden admin quietly reinstates ‘overreaching’ EPA rule potentially regulating ‘puddles and ditches.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

GOP ‘MELTDOWN’ – Newt Gingrich sounds alarm over opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid. Continue reading …

EMBARRASSING HEADLINES – ABC, NPR, CNN, NBC, Washington Post among media outlets that had gaffes, scandals and debacles in 2022. Continue reading …

‘NOBODY GIVES A DAMN’ – Ex-Home Depot CEO blasts ‘socialism’ for killing the US work ethic. Continue reading …

‘PART OF THE SWAMP CARTEL’ – Virginia GOP congressman Bob Good vows he will not support McCarthy for House speaker. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘YOU DESERVE IT ALL’ – Equinox’s anti-New Year’s resolution campaign causes social media uproar. Continue reading …

STARS BEHIND BARS – Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fate in prison plus other celebrities who have served. Continue reading …

‘DISPLAY COMPETENCY’ – Five things House Republicans must do in 2023 with new majority. Continue reading …

GENEROUS OUTPOURING – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charity receives millions in donations after on-field collapse. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kevin McCarthy facing opposition in bid for House speakership. See video …

WATCH: New Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt says DHS Secretary Mayorkas ‘better be ready’ for hearings. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.