Bizarre Minnesota laws, including penalties for driving a filthy car, that will shock you

Each state has its own set of laws that seem quite strange, and Minnesota is not exempt.

Many bizarre laws that come out of states are fictional rumors that somehow spread with no evidence backing them. In Minnesota, this includes it being illegal to cross state lines with a duck on your head or parking an elephant on Main Street. Though, there are certain laws that are surprisingly true.

Among Minnesota’s strangest laws include not being allowed to drive with dirty tires and the inability to be charged with drunkenness.

Below are more details about these strange laws and more that are on the books in the state of Minnesota.

In Minnesota, public intoxication alone is not a crime.

This is according to Section 340A.902 of Minnesota law.

The law states that “no person may be charged with or convicted of the offense of drunkenness or public drunkenness.”

That said, a person could still be convicted of other offenses, like if injuring another or damaging property occurs.

“Nothing herein prevents the prosecution and conviction of an intoxicated person for offenses other than drunkenness or public drunkenness nor does this section relieve a person from civil liability for an injury to persons or property caused by the person while intoxicated,” the written statute goes on to state.

Minnesota is not the only state which does not consider public intoxication a crime.

Montana, Nevada and Wisconsin are other states that don’t criminalize drunkenness in public, according to FindLaw.com.

If you have dirty tires that are spreading filth in the road, be wary before driving down a road in Minnesota. More specifically, in Minnetonka, where driving with dirty tires could lead to legal trouble.

Under Section 845.010, “Public Nuisances Affecting Peace, Safety and General Welfare” in Minnetonka, Minnesota’s Code of Ordinances, drivers are not allowed to drive “a truck or other vehicle whose wheels or tires deposit mud, dirt, sticky substances, litter or other material on any street or highway.”

“A violation of this ordinance is subject to the penalties and provisions of Chapter XIII of the city code,” the law states.

Minnesota is home to lots of mosquitoes, so much so that there is actually a law written about the insects.

The law refers to areas where mosquitoes are in abundance.

Section 18G.14 in part states that “areas where mosquitoes incubate or hatch are declared to be public nuisances and may be abated under this section. Mosquito abatement may be undertaken under this section anywhere in the state by any governmental unit.”

Think twice before trying to catch a ride by waiting on the side of the road in Minnesota.

State statute 169.22 describes the act of hitchhiking as unlawful.

“No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle,” the statute states.

Another section of this statute applies to solicitation of business.

“No person shall stand on a roadway for the purpose of soliciting employment, business, or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle,” the statute states.