Bizarre video shows Georgia police rescuing driver who crashed on top of covered pool

A bizarre video captured Georgia police officers rescuing a woman who was trapped inside a car that crashed and came to a rest on top of a covered swimming pool.

In a 911 audio recording released by the Cobb County Police Department, a woman could be heard telling a dispatcher that “somebody just rammed through the pool fence in a car and [she’s] in the middle of the pool” as officers made their way to the unusual scene in Kennesaw, outside of Atlanta, in late February.

“There is a covering over the pool so [she] is not sinking. I don’t know how long the covering is going to hold,” the caller says.

Bodycam footage shows a man standing next to the vehicle on top of the pool cover as officers arrive at the gated community where the incident unfolded. He is heard telling them that the driver was holding her head up every once in a while.

A Cobb County police officer then smashed open the rear driver-side window of the car after the woman failed to respond to knocks to open the front door.

When the officer eventually opened the front door, the driver could be seen slumped over in the front seat.

“It’s cold in here okay? We’re going to get out. Come on, let’s go. You’re going to come with me,” the officer could be heard saying.

Police then pulled the woman out of the pool and put blankets over her.

The driver was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. She is expected to recover, authorities said.

The Cobb County Police Department told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the woman had suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash, and the car was later removed from the pool with the help of a tow truck.