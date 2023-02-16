Black Hawk military helicopter crashes near Alabama highway, 2 dead: authorities

​

A military helicopter crashed Wednesday near Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama, leaving no survivors, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash occurred at 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST NATIONAL REPORTER COVERING SMALL TOWN’S ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact. It is unknown how many people were on board but an official told Fox News Digital there were no survivors.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office the helicopter was a Black Hawk.

The MCSO urged motorists to take alternate routes due to the highway closure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.