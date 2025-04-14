Blue state ‘prioritizing the criminals’ with $239M taxpayer-funded prison project, prosecutor says

​

A prosecutor in California blasted the state’s $239 million taxpayer-funded project to build a prison rehabilitation center in the Bay Area, arguing that it’s another example of politicians putting criminals ahead of law-abiding citizens.

Construction is ongoing at the San Quentin State Prison, where construction crews are building a Norway-style rehabilitation center with luxury amenities such as a grocery store, library, café, farmer’s market and more. $360 million was initially allocated for the project, but the final cost to build the rehabilitation center is estimated to cost taxpayers around $239 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Building 38 at San Quentin State Prison was demolished to make room for the rehabilitation center. The state agency said the rehab center is part of the “California Model,” which is a “holistic initiative that leverages international, data-backed best practices to improve the well-being of those who live and work at state prisons.”

A construction plan for the project shows that the new San Quentin Rehabilitation Center will feature an education and vocational center, along with other amenities like a media center, library, grocery store, café and a learning center. An initial plan for the rehabilitation center states that the on-site farmer’s market will ideally be run by local producers.

The plan states that the concept for the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center “embodies a humane campus atmosphere” that promotes “growth and self-empowerment, while guaranteeing safety and security.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the project in May 2023 and said the new rehabilitation center will “make all of us safer.”

“California is transforming San Quentin – our state’s most notorious prison – into the nation’s most innovative rehabilitation facility focused on building a brighter and safer future. We are literally tearing down walls to reimagine our prison system, incentivize true rehabilitation, and end cycles of violence and crime,” Newsom said.

Construction on the rehabilitation center is estimated to be completed by early 2026.

Jonathan Hatami, a prosecutor in Los Angeles County, told Fox News Digital that he supports the effort to transition inmates into civilian life, but he said the project is too costly for taxpayers and that the money isn’t being spent well.

“The first problem I have, though, with this situation is the cost. In California, we can’t fund our homeless programs. We can’t fund Medi-Cal or Medicaid. We can’t fund officers,” Hatami said. “And so we can’t fund so many programs that are important to people here in California.”

The Los Angeles prosecutor said this project sends a message to California residents.

“It appears that we’re prioritizing the criminals over the rest of us,” Hatami said. “And that’s a big problem I have is the priorities of this state seem to be, most of the time, tilted towards the criminal instead of looking at the rest of California and saying there’s so many other things that we should be funding that we can.”

Todd Javernick, spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told the San Francisco Chronicle, “The holistic initiative leverages international, data-backed best practices to improve the well-being of those who live and work at state prisons.”

The San Quentin State Prison previously housed notorious criminals such as Charles Manson and Scott Peterson. As part of the plan to create the rehabilitation center, the prison was downgraded from maximum-security to minimum security.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom’s office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for comment.