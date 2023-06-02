Body of missing Louisiana woman recovered from Mississippi River

​

Authorities have recovered the body of a Louisiana woman who went missing after a boating accident on the Mississippi River.

Search crews with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled the body of Rachel Hann, 38, of St. Francisville, from the river on Thursday. Hann had been missing since the 16-foot aluminum boat she was a passenger in collided May 30 with a moving barge in the river near St. Francisville, authorities said.

TEENS TRIED TO STOP CAMERON ROBBINS BEFORE HE JUMPED OFF BAHAMAS CRUISE, PASSENGER’S PARENT SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hann was ejected into the water and did not resurface. The boat’s operator stayed in the vessel and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital. Neither occupant in the vessel was wearing a personal flotation device, investigators said.

Hann’s body was found a couple of miles from where the boat and barge collided, wildlife and fisheries said in a news release. Her body was turned over to the West Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, which will determine a cause of death.