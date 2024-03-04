Body of Tennessee woman missing for two weeks found in creek: reports

​

Nashville, Tennessee police said the body of a missing 44-year-old woman was found Saturday in Whites Creek, which is north of the metropolitan area, according to reports.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced on Sunday that Emily Bradley’s body was found in a creek near Buena Vista Pike the day before, WRKN in Nashville reported.

The station also reported that the Medical Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Bradley was last seen driving her silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the area of Dickerson Pike and Heart Lane in East Nashville on Feb. 18.

Investigators on the case told Fox News Digital that a license plate reader picked up two hits on Bradley’s vehicle in nearby Hendersonville on Feb. 21, but it was unclear who was driving. The car was picked up while traveling in and out of the city.

While police have been scouring for the car, authorities said on March 3 that they are still looking for the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida license plate 086PML, the station reported.

The department also said that Bradley’s phone had been turned off on Feb. 18 and had not been turned back on.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department could not be reached for comment.

Nick Bradley traveled hundreds of miles from Florida to post flyers of his daughter around the area where she went missing.

“It’s pretty intense. It’s intensely terrible,” the elder Bradley told WKRN. “We don’t know what happened, but we think something bad has happened.”

Jaiya Wendall, who told the outlet Bradley was her “platonic life partner,” said that her friend has “never gone five days without speaking to [her.]”

Wendall said the 44-year-old never showed up for her first day at her new job.

“For her to no call, no show on her first day of a job is absolutely not anything she’s ever done or would do for that matter,” Wendall said. “Everything in my core says that there’s something off.”

Judy Rose, a longtime family friend, said that Bradley’s beloved service dog, Bob Johnson, was left home alone at the missing woman’s home in Burns.

“Everybody knows when they see Emily, there’s Bob Johnson with her,” Rose told WKRN. “That’s her service animal of about 23 years. She would never leave Bob Johnson locked up in her home with no caregivers lined up.”

As soon as news broke that her body had been found, a Facebook memorial page lit up with memories and comments about the case.

“Watching Fantasia at her home when we were 14. Trying not to wake her dad. Then she made me help clean up after [her] horse the morning after a party,” Brandie McMahan posted. “She wasn’t afraid of hard work or getting dirty but always had such a sense of style. She never talked trash about anyone and held space. She came to bail me out of jail. And I came to bail her out. [I’m] so brokenhearted. The world is a bit dimmer now.”

While some posted memories, others called for justice.

“I’m sorry to hear the news,” Facebook user John Eaton said. “Justice will be served. Peace and comfort to you all in these times. One love. RIP Emily Bradley.”

