Bomb threat diverts flight carrying 177 passengers to Spokane International Airport; one in custody

​

The Spokane International Airport in Washington suspended aviation operations following a bomb threat that was made by a passenger onboard a flight en route from Atlanta to Seattle, according to multiple reports.

Alaska Airlines told Fox News Digital the flight was diverted to Spokane “as a precaution” after a male passenger made a “direct threat” onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 334. A ground stop was subsequently issued at the airport, officials said.

“There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. “Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived.”

Spokane Airport spokesperson Todd Woodard told KREM 2 that Airport Police have one person in custody and other passengers who witnessed someone getting escorted away in handcuffs confirmed the arrest.

TEEN AIRLINE PASSENGER CHANGES SEAT AFTER ‘PLUS-SIZED’ TRAVELERS CROWD HER, GETS GRIEF FOR ‘FATPHOBIA’

Alaska Airlines said the flight, which was carrying 177 passengers and 6 crew members, safely landed in Spokane at 5:15 p.m. P.T. They were all safely evacuated.

“We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident,” the airline told Fox News Digital.

REDDIT USER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT RUSHING TO LEAVE AIRPLANE UPON LANDING: ‘JUST RUDE’

Fox News Digital reached out to the Spokane International Airport, but a response was not immediately received.

Spokane police, the Spokane County Bomb Squad, and the FBI responded to the threat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KXLY4 reported four planes experienced delayed departures and four had delayed arrivals.

As of 6:45 p.m., the Spokane Airport said it has resumed aviation operations