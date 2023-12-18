Booze bandit: Florida man caught on video stealing ‘screwdriver’ ingredients from an apartment

​

A Florida man was caught on video stealing ingredients to a make a screwdriver cocktail from an apartment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 23, officials said a man was caught entering someone’s apartment, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that the victim said the door used by the suspect was a secondary door, one that is not used often, and they had no idea that it was even unlocked.

The suspect is seen walking into the apartment, then walking back out with a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida’s Natural Orange Juice.

Detectives said the suspect then tried to open the door of the apartment across the hallway, but it was locked, and he left.

According to officials, the suspect got away with a little over $35 worth of goods and has not been caught.

Detectives are still in search of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Detective Turner at 863-577-1600, or [email protected].

