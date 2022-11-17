Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico

​

Border Patrol officers found $2 million worth of cocaine and a dead man near a capsized boat off the coast of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The agents found the vessel early Wednesday traveling with navigation lights 1 nautical mile from Quebradillas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. When they reached the location, they found a “yola” vessel capsized.

The drugs weighing 198 pounds were scattered nearby, CBP said. They also found a dead man trapped under the vessel.

Investigators also found three bundles and four bricks that tested positive for cocaine.

The boat was described as a 23-foot vessel with two outbound engines. A firearm was found inside and turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Puerto Rican authorities are investigating the dead male. The boat was taken to the Ramsey Border Patrol Station on the island territory.