Border Patrol agents in California encounter ‘heavily armed’ suspected human smugglers

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California recently encountered a group of suspected illegal immigrants, including four who were “heavily armed,” officials say.

On Oct. 25, agents were conducting routine patrol operations deep in the San Ysidro Mountains, about a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border in California. Just before 5 p.m., agents encountered four individuals carrying AR-15-style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



The suspected illegal immigrants were spotted around 12 miles east of the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the busiest land border crossings in the world.

Agents notified their counterparts in Mexico who responded to assist. The San Diego Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) also provided additional security.



Agents searched the area and recovered four AR-15-style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines. The weapons and ammunition were seized and transported for processing.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the individuals.