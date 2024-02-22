Border Patrol has arrested 6,400 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions, 178 gang members in FY24

​

Border Patrol agents have caught thousands of illegal immigrants with criminal convictions in FY24, with those apprehended having rap sheets for violent crimes such as murder, rape, child molestation, as well as drugs and weapons trafficking.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted on X Wednesday that agents patrolling the southwest border nabbed 10 illegal immigrants last weekend who have “violent criminal histories including murder, rape, and drug/weapons trafficking.”

Owens also posted images of four of the convicts. It is unclear where they are from.

He wrote that in fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 6,400 subjects with criminal convictions.

On Wednesday, Owens posted pictures of various gang members arrested over the weekend who he says are admitted gang members.

Owens wrote that agents in El Paso, Texas, arrested eight admitted violent cartels and gang members from Venezuela, El Salvador and Mexico.

“So far in FY24, Border Patrol has arrested 178 subjects with gang affiliations,” he said.

Earlier this month, Owens revealed that agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested a child predator trying to enter our country illegally. The man, a Mexican national, served 10 years in prison for the molestation of a minor, a felony conviction.

The staggering amount of apprehensions of criminal migrants comes in the wake of a dramatic increase in Chinese illegal immigrants, which is on track to break records at the southern border. Apprehensions of migrants from the communist country in one sector alone have already eclipsed fiscal 2021 in just a few days.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News that between Saturday and Monday, there were 452 Chinese nationals apprehended by Border Patrol in the San Diego Sector alone.

That is more than the 450 apprehended in fiscal 2021 altogether across the entire southwest border.

The number of Chinese nationals has been increasing since fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, numbers increased to more than 2,000 border-wide. In fiscal 2023, that number then surged to more than 24,314.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.