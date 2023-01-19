Border Patrol says three more convicted sex offenders stopped in three days

​

Border Patrol agents caught three more convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the U.S. illegally all in the same sector, all within just four days for the second time this month, Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

All of the apprehensions took place in the Del Rio Sector in Southwest Texas. Beginning on Jan. 13, Brackettville agents stopped seven migrants who found to be in the U.S. illegally. Among them was Nicolas Agaton-Hernandez, 41, a Mexican national convicted of statutory, enticement of a minor, and sex offense against child, in 2013.

Agaton-Hernandez was confined for five years for his offenses and deported in 2018.

On Sunday, Del Rio agents arrested Juan Jose Garcia-Ortiz, 27, a Mexican national who was convicted of online solicitation of a minor in Georgetown, Texas, in 2020. Garcia-Ortiz was encountered with two other migrants attempting to avoid detection, CBP said.

He received 30 days confinement and 10 years probation and was most recently deported in 2020.

Finally, Eagle Pass agents arrested six migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday. Record checks revealed that Jose Geovani Flores, 40, a Honduran national, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in Austin, Texas, in 2010, CBP said.

Flores was sentenced to two years of confinement and was deported in 2020.

Each convicted felon will be charged with re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, CBP announced in a news release.

Last week, Border Patrol agents arrested three other convicted sex offenders in the space of four days, all within the besieged Del Rio border sector.

There were more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in FY 2022, and FY 2023 has started off with even higher numbers – there were more than 233,740 in November alone. Meanwhile, there were over 73,000 illegal immigrants who evaded Border Patrol agents.

The number of gotaways for November means that there are already over 137,000 gotaways so far this fiscal year, which began in October. In FY2022, there were nearly 600,000 gotaways. There were 389,155 gotaways at the border in FY2021.

