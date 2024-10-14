Border Patrol Union makes decisive choice between Trump or Harris and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Border Patrol Union gives unanimous endorsement.

2. Tens of thousands of North Carolinians are still without power.

3. 44 states and Washington, DC, now offer some form of early voting.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘I’M A TRUMP SUPPORTER’ – Suspect arrested outside Coachella rally identified, challenges the narrative. Continue reading …

‘I’M GOING TO STOP YOU’ – Vance clashes with ABC News host over migrant gangs: ‘Do you hear yourself?’ Continue reading …

STAR POWER – Actor defies Hollywood, calls Trump ‘my favorite president of the 21st century.’ Continue reading …

DEI DANGER – Official gets boss placed on leave after complaints he hired on merit rather than ‘identity.’ Continue reading …

‘IN GOOD HANDS’ – Coach gives update on NFL star who suffered gruesome injury and was forced to leave game. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘STEREOTYPICAL LEFTIST’ – Trump camp rips Harris over unearthed comments on renaming Columbus Day. Continue reading …

SHOOTING BLANKS – Harris claims she’s got a gun, but 2nd Amendment supporters say good luck getting yours. Continue reading …

LAST-DITCH EFFORT – Harris unveils agenda to help Black men ‘get ahead’ as polls suggest Trump making gains. Continue reading …

‘TOWER’ TROUBLE – Town issues cease and desist, will impose a $100 per day fine over pro-Trump sign. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THE REAL SIN’ – Hunter Biden ‘laptop from hell’ scandal turns 4: How media, intelligence community mislead Americans. Continue reading …

‘AREN’T SUFFICIENTLY COORDINATING’ – Tensions arise between Biden and Harris aides: report. Continue reading …

‘DERANGED’ – JD Vance calls out mindset that America needs illegal immigrants to build houses. Continue reading …

‘IT’S THE MAGA GANG’ – Democratic lawmaker dismisses Venezuelan migrant gang problem. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Hollywood elites for Harris: Celebs sign on for another tired, star-filled sequel. Continue reading …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – It’s the 4th anniversary of the biggest lie the Biden-Harris administration ever told. It’s only gotten worse. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ANYONE, ANYWHERE’ – Teen abducted from NBA game reveals ugly truth of sex trafficking. Continue reading …

47-HOUR NIGHTMARE – Mom of girl who was kidnapped reflects on one year since disappearance. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement. Take the quiz here …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Top US states to visit where people have claimed UFO sightings. Continue reading …

CRUNCH TIME – Hippos at Philadelphia Zoo get into the Halloween spirit. See video …

WATCH

SEAN DUFFY – Why the polling ‘is off.’ See video …

JONATHAN TURLEY – Elon Musk is the ‘most consequential figure in free speech of our generation.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

