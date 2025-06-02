Boulder suspect spent a year planning Molotov cocktail attack on pro-Israel march: docs

​

The Boulder, Colorado domestic terrorism suspect spent a year preparing to hurl Molotov cocktails into a peaceful pro-Israel march, court documents revealed.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national whose visa, which was granted during the Biden administration, expired in March 2025, told federal authorities that the violence was a long time in the making.

In an interview with authorities, according to the federal complaint, the suspect said he was waiting for his daughter’s graduation before carrying out the attack.

Following his daughter’s milestone, he allegedly proceeded with his plan. Court documents say he researched how to build incendiary weapons on YouTube, collected the ingredients over time, and transported the homemade devices to Boulder in his silver Toyota Prius.

On Sunday, June 1 at 12:55 p.m. MST, Soliman arrived early to the gathering, according to the complaint. He told authorities that he discovered “Run For Their Lives,” a group organizing weekly walks to bring awareness to the Israeli hostages, through social media.

As participants assembled in Boulder’s Pearl Street area, Soliman allegedly yelled “Free Palestine!” and launched two lit Molotov cocktails into the throngs of people at 2 p.m. MST. He was arrested shortly after.

The incident, which the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack,” left twelve people, ages 52 to 88, with injuries, including one in critical condition. None of the victims have died.

Soliman later told investigators he specifically targeted what he called a “Zionist group” and wished they were all dead.

“I would do it again,” he told authorities, according to the complaint.

According to the affidavit, Soliman was motivated by “Zionists.” He told officers that the people at the event represented an existential threat to “our land,” referring to Palestine, and that they had to be stopped.

Law enforcement recovered at least 14 unlit Molotov cocktails, along with gasoline, red rags, and a weed sprayer that may have been intended for dispersing flammable liquid, according to the complaint.

Inside his vehicle were papers bearing the words “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “USAID,” authorities said.

A video later posted on X appeared to show the suspect shirtless and pacing, holding one of the makeshift weapons and shouting, “How many children killed?” followed by, “End Zionist.”

Law enforcement also searched Soliman’s home, where he said he had left a journal and an iPhone containing messages to his family. His wife later turned over the phone to authorities.

A storage unit behind the residence, linked to Soliman by a neighbor, was also investigated.

Soliman is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 249(a)(1) and (a)(2), federal hate crime statutes involving acts motivated by race, religion, or national origin.

