Boy, 12, dies at California’s Wild Rivers water park in ‘medical incident’, police say

A 12-year-old boy died at a California water park on Saturday afternoon after experiencing a “medical-related incident.”

According to the Irvine Police Department, authorities and local fire officials responded to Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, California on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement said that they were called out for reports that a child needed medical aid.

Paramedics brought the child to the hospital, where they later died, police said.

A Wild Water’s spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 12-year-old boy “experienced a non-water, but medical related incident” at the park.

“We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred today at Wild Rivers. A 12-year-old boy experienced a non-water, but medical related incident outside one of our pools,” they said.

“Despite the swift response from our team and emergency services, he sadly passed away later at the hospital,” they said. “Our hearts go out to the boy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Irvine Police Department declined to provide any additional information on the incident.

The park, self-described as California’s premier water park, boasts of 20 water slides and attractions ranging from thrill rides and a wave pool to a lazy river.

Wild Rivers water park in Orange County first opened its doors in July 1986 and reopened in 2022 after an expansion.

