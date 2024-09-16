Boy rescued after being trapped between two boulders for nine hours

​

New Hampshire authorities worked tirelessly overnight to rescue an 11-year-old boy who was stuck between two boulders.

The child was trapped between two boulders on property owned by Wediko Children’s Services, a boarding school in Windsor, New Hampshire. According to Boston 25 News, the child was found on the grounds of Camp Wediko, a camp for children with emotional difficulties.

The Manchester Fire Department told Patch that several agencies were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The child was found “conscious and alert and located approximately 4 to 5 feet down between boulders with narrow access to either side,” the Patch reported.

3-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND DEAD AFTER FALLING INTO SEPTIC TANK WHILE PLAYING OUTSIDE: POLICE

“Manchester’s Rescue 1 worked in conjunction with on-scene Fire and EMS companies to clear a tunnel to the side of the boulders, which allowed a member to reach the victim’s legs and assist with removal from the top of the boulders,” the statement read.

Authorities reportedly used shovels, jackhammers, power saws and a lubricant to “vertically hoist” the boy between the boulders. Boston 25 News reported that the child had been stuck for nine hours by the time he was finally removed.

The current condition of the child is unknown, but the Patch reported that he only sustained minor injuries.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE ELECTROCUTED IN ‘FREAK ACCIDENT’ WHILE ENJOYING SWIM IN POOL: POLICE

In a Facebook post, the Hillsboro Fire Department thanked the agencies that responded to the scene.

“The Hillsboro Fire and EMS would like to thank all of our mutual aid companies that assisted with the technical rescue conducted at Wediko Children’s [S]ervices last night and well into the early morning hours,” the post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Manchester Fire Department and the Hillsboro Fire Department for additional information.