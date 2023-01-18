Brian Walshe charged in Ana Walshe’s murder in Massachusetts

​

COHASSET, Mass. – Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts art swindler currently behind bars for misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of his wife, has been charged with her murder, the Norfolk District Attoney’s announced on Tuesday.

“Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announces the issuance of a murder warrant in the death of Ana Walshe, 39, missing from Cohasset since on or about New Year’s Day,” the statement said.

“The warrant was issued from Quincy District Court today January 17, 2023; the arraignment may be as soon as 9 a.m. tomorrow dependent on defense attorney availability.”

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE’S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE’S ARREST

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, shortly after she rang in the new year with her husband and their mutual friend, Gem Mutlu.

Mutlu later told local news station WBZ there “was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold.”

“There was absolutely no indication that any modicum of a tragedy, of disappearance, or anything else could have happened that night,” he reportedly said.

Brian Walshe allegedly told police Mutlu left the couple’s rented home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset around 1:30 a.m., and his wife kissed him goodbye only hours later before supposedly leaving in a ride-share car.

The Tishman Speyer real estate executive was previously scheduled to depart for Washington, D.C. on Jan. 3, but allegedly said there was an emergency that required she fly there earlier than expected.

Her company reported her missing to police on Jan. 4, after, according to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he had contacted the firm asking about Ana’s whereabouts.

But in the days between Ana’s disappearance and the missing person’s report, Brian Walshe allegedly lied about his own whereabouts. Investigators said Walshe told investigators he traveled to stores, such as CVS and Whole Foods, where he might not have actually been.

But he allegedly neglected to mention that he spent about $450 in cash buying cleaning supplies from a Rockland, Massachusetts, Home Depot store.

According to court documents and officials, Walshe was spotted on surveillance video “wearing a black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves and making a cash purchase” of items including mops, tape and drop cloths.

MISSING MASSACHUSETTS MOTHER ANA WALSHE’S HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘MISLEADING A POLICE INVESTIGATION’

Investigators also discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home, and traced Ana’s cellphone to the area of the family’s Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Meanwhile, Brian’s cellphone pinged in other parts of Massachusetts, such as Brockton and Abington, despite his lack of permission to be in those areas under the terms of his home confinement.

A pair of law enforcement sources told CNN Brian Walshe had conducted internet searches for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and how to dismember a body.

On Tuesday, officials revealed investigators had recovered even more evidence related to their search for Walshe. According to WBZ, investigators searching a waste facility near Brian’s mother’s home recovered a hacksaw, a hatchet, a rug and a bloodied trash bag.

They also appeared to have removed – and then replaced – a dumpster taken from Brian Walshe’s mother’s Swampscott home, located nearly 35 miles away from the couple’s residence.

Brian Walshe was previously arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation.

Police said the charge stemmed from Walshe’s alleged “intentional, willful, and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023 and Monday, January 2, 2023.” They further called it, “a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators.”

Walshe, a previously convicted art fraudster, was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail over $5 million surety bond. Meanwhile, Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Ana called the authorities in 2014 to report that Brian had threatened to kill her and a friend.

He has also been accused of stealing nearly $1 million from his father’s estate, despite the elder having no intention of leaving him a cent.

The beneficiary of Brian’s father’s will wrote in court papers related to the 2019 incident: “Brian is not only a sociopath, but also a very angry and physically violent person.”

Fox News Digital’s Rebecca Rosenberg, Adam Sabes and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.