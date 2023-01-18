Brian Walshe, charged in Ana Walshe’s murder, used son’s iPad to search how to dispose of body: prosecutors

​

QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe is being arraigned for his wife’s murder in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts art swindler has been behind bars since Jan. 8 for allegedly misleading a police investigation as law enforcement searched for his missing wife Ana Walshe, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Brian Walshe was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that Brian Walshe is also being charged with improper transport of a body.

“Detectives from the Cohasset Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been involved in an intensive investigation into the fate of Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old Cohasset mother of three, since she was first reported missing on Jan. 4,” Morrissey said in a minute-long video on Tuesday announcing the murder charge.

“Early in this investigation, the police developed probable cause to believe that her husband, Brian Walshe, age 47, had misled police investigators on material matters important to the search for Ana Walshe,” he said.

Ana Walshe, a real estate executive and mom of three young sons, hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, shortly after she rang in the new year with her husband and their mutual friend, Gem Mutlu.

Mutlu later told local news station WBZ that there “was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold.”

“There was absolutely no indication that any modicum of a tragedy, of disappearance or anything else could have happened that night,” he reportedly said at the start of the investigation.

Brian Walshe allegedly told police that Mutlu left the couple’s rented home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset around 1:30 a.m. and that Ana kissed Brian goodbye only hours later before supposedly leaving in a ride-share car.

Ana Walshe, a Tishman Speyer real estate executive, was previously scheduled to leave for Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3 but allegedly said there was an emergency that required she fly there earlier than expected.

Her company reported her missing to police on Jan. 4, after, according to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he had contacted the firm to ask about Ana’s whereabouts.

But in the days between Ana’s disappearance and the missing person’s report, Brian Walshe allegedly lied about his own whereabouts. Investigators said Walshe told investigators that he traveled to stores, such as CVS and Whole Foods, where he might not have actually been.

But he allegedly neglected to mention that he spent about $450 in cash buying cleaning supplies from a Rockland, Massachusetts, Home Depot store.

According to court documents and officials, Walshe was spotted on surveillance video “wearing a black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves and making a cash purchase” of items that included mops, tape and drop cloths.

Investigators said they found blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home, and they traced Ana’s cellphone to the area of the family’s Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Meanwhile, Brian’s cellphone pinged in other parts of Massachusetts, such as Brockton and Abington, despite his lack of permission to be in those areas under the terms of his home confinement.

A pair of law enforcement sources told CNN that Brian Walshe had conducted internet searches for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and how to dismember a body.

On Tuesday, officials revealed that investigators had recovered even more evidence related to their search for Ana Walshe. According to WBZ, investigators searching a waste facility near Brian Walshe’s mother’s home recovered a hacksaw, a hatchet, a rug and a bloodied trash bag.

They also appeared to have removed – and then replaced – a dumpster taken from Brian Walshe’s mother’s Swampscott home, located nearly 35 miles away from the couple’s residence.

Brian Walshe was previously arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation.

Police said the charge stemmed from Walshe’s alleged “intentional, willful, and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023 and Monday, January 2, 2023.” They further called it, “a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators.”

Brian Walshe, a previously convicted art fraudster, was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail over $5 million surety bond. Meanwhile, Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Ana called the authorities in 2014 to report that Brian had threatened to kill her and a friend.

He has also been accused of stealing nearly $1 million from his father’s estate, despite the elder having no intention of leaving him a cent.

The beneficiary of Brian’s father’s will wrote in court papers related to the 2019 incident: “Brian is not only a sociopath, but also a very angry and physically violent person.”