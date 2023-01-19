Brian Walshe’s DNA found on Tyvek suit found in trash including hacksaw, hatchet: prosecutors

​

Brian Walshe’s DNA was found on a Tyvek suit along with several other items, prosecutors said during an arraignment on Wednesday afterWalshe was charged with his wife, Ana Walshe’s murder.

The husband of Ana Walshe was arraigned on Wednesday morning on charges of murder and improper transport of a body, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In addition to a trove of Google searches that the prosecution alleges Brian Walshe conducted on his son’s iPad, they also recovered rags, tape, cleaning agents, and more inside a total of 10 trash bags that were found at an apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lives, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors found the following items inside the trash bags:

TowelsRagsSlippersTyvek suitTapeGlovesCleaning agentsPrada purseCarpetsRugsHunter bootsAna Walshe’s COVID-19 cardHacksawHatchetCutting shears

In addition to those items found, a necklace belonging to Ana Walshe was also recovered in the trash, prosecutors said.

DNA belonging to Ana Walshe and Brian Walshe was found on the slippers and the Tyvek suit, prosecutors said, adding that blood was found inside the trash bags.

Prosecutors also allege that Brian Walshe dumped trash bags at an apartment complex in Abington, but say that the trash was already picked up and incinerated by the time police located it.

Brian Walshe allegedly purchased three rugs, prosecutors say, at a Home Goods store in Norwell, Massachusetts on Jan. 2. They say that the rug was partially stained with red and brown spots, which is “consistent with also having a baking soda on it.

“Rather than divorce, it’s believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” prosecutors said during the arraignment on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that a bloody knife was also found in the Walshe’s basement, along with a second knife. They also said that a heavy duty large tarp and plastic grinders from Home Depot were found.

Ana Walshe’s credit card had no activity since Jan. 1, prosecutors also said.

Brian Walshe also conducted Google searches such as how to “dispose of a body,” “How long before a body starts to smell?,” “Ten ways to … dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” among other Google searches.

Brian Walshe was previously charged with misleading police in the disappearance of his wife. He allegedly told investigators that he traveled to stores where he may not have actually been to, such as CVS and Whole Foods.

Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year’s Day when she reportedly was expected to use a ride-sharing service to Logan International Airport in Boston in order to board a flight to Washington, D.C., according to police. She was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her company.

Brian Walshe’s attorney Tracy Miner released a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do,” Miner said. “In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible.”

“We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.”

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.