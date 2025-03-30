Bride-to-be left with broken nose, teeth after brutal bachelorette attack: police

​

A bride-to-be’s bachelorette trip with lifelong friends was interrupted by a “horrifying attack” outside a bar one month before her wedding.

Canada Rinaldi, 27, had traveled to Dallas from Oklahoma with a group of six friends when she was attacked after leaving a nightclub shortly before 2 a.m. on March 22, the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital.

“So I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance,” Rinaldi told FOX 4 Dallas. “That’s all I remember.”

In the random attack, the 27-year-old’s nose was broken along with several teeth just one month before her nuptials. She received eight stitches to her face and has a concussion, among other injuries.

The nightmare end of the bachelorette weekend was caught on the dash camera of a rideshare driver. Footage following the attack showed Rinaldi on the ground and a man with a backpack running away.

“And so I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out, and it kind of looked like he was going to take her cowgirl hat off of her head, but then immediately he just threw his arm back and punched her,” Brienna Rinaldi, the victim’s 23-year-old sister, told FOX 4 Dallas.

A 27-year-old man named Trevon Woodards was arrested on Friday for the attack, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

Woodards, who was recently granted parole, has a criminal history that includes previous charges of assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault and burglary, according to the outlet.

The women said that no confrontation ensued prior to the attack.

“I screamed at him. I said, ‘What’s wrong with you?'” Brienna Rinaldi said. “And then, once I saw Canada, I was just screaming her name, and I remember screaming, ‘My sister, my sister!'”

The Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital that its officers were flagged down in the 2600 block of Floyd Street in the Texas city and that a preliminary investigation determined a person had assaulted two victims. Dallas Fire-Rescue was also called to the scene.

Canada’s fiancé’s aunt was also hurt in the attack. The bride-to-be was left with a black eye along with a broken nose and several teeth.