Bystanders outside Tennessee store trap alleged burglars inside, video shows

​

A group of bystanders outside a store in Tennessee tried to trap a group of alleged burglars inside until police could arrive, according to social media video of the incident.

Shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood recorded video of four alleged burglars wearing hoodies and medical face masks stuck inside a Perfumania store. The shoppers were outside the store and held the front door closed, trapping the suspects inside.

Video shows the alleged burglars trying to smash the back door open with a stepladder in a bid to escape. When they are unable to break down the door, the video shows them beginning to break open the wall next to the backdoor with the stepladder.

The video ends abruptly as the suspects remain in the store.

MISSISSIPPI FAMILY FEARS RETALIATION FROM CARJACKERS CAUGHT ON HOME CAMERA: ‘IT’S NOT SAFE’

The group of bystanders told WSMV-TV that they held the front door shut until Metro Nashville Police arrived 30 minutes later. Witnesses told the outlet that the suspects had already escaped out the back of the store by the time officers arrived.

One witness described to the station how the alleged burglary unfolded before workers and shoppers ran out of the store.

ROMANIAN ORGANIZED CRIME GROUP TARGETING PLACES OF WORSHIP: POLICE

“[They were] trying to run around the store, break into the cash register, break through the glass, get all the cologne out of the shelves and stuff,” a witness named Preston told WSMV-TV of the alleged burglars.

Preston said that security at the mall told him that the suspects jumped a fence after breaking out the back of the store and ran to Interstate 24.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The other people seemed really upset about it because they live in the area,” Preston told WSMV. They’re just upset that it happens so often.”