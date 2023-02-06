FOX National News 

CA theft investigation prompts car chase and collision that killed 3, injured 1

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a driver who was fleeing police near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 2 a.m. at an intersection in the city of South Gate, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, where one died, officials said. The survivor’s condition wasn’t known.

Los Angeles police investigating a theft began following a chase that caused a fatal car crash at an intersection in the city of South Gate, California.
Occupants of both vehicles were among the deceased, ABC 7 reported.

Officers were investigating a theft when they began following — and then chasing — a vehicle, the South Gate Police Department said.

Officials canceled the pursuit due to the suspect’s dangerous speeds and the crash occurred a short time later, police said.

  