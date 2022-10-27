Caitlyn Jenner slams trans TikTok activist who sang about ‘women having bulges’: ‘This is absurdity’

​

Caitlyn Jenner lambasted a TikTok trans rights activist, who recently visited the White House, after a past video of her advocating to normalize “women having bulges” resurfaced online.

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok content creator who garnered millions of followers for sharing her male-to-female transition, recently spoke with President Biden at a youth summit that aired on Sunday. Her appearance generated media attention and caused a months-old video about “normalizing bulges for women” to resurface.

In the video filmed earlier this year, Mulvaney explained that she got unusual stares from people in public when she wore tight clothing.

“And I went, ‘Oh, I forgot that my crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes because mine doesn’t look like a little Barbie pocket,'” Mulvaney said.

TWITTER SHOCKED BY BIDEN INTERVIEW ON TRANSGENDER SURGERY, PUBLIC RESTROOM USE: ‘MILES AHEAD OF THEIR SKIS’

Mulvaney then explains that she could either wear looser clothes, do a “tuck” (which she describes as painful), or she can “normalize women having bulges sometimes.”

“Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge,” Mulvaney sings towards the end of the video. “Women can have bulges and that’s okay.”

Jenner, who transitioned from male to female in 2015, retweeted the video from Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

TRANSGENDER BIDEN INTERVIEWER CALLED TO ‘NORMALIZE’ TRANS WOMEN HAVING VISIBLE ‘BULGE’

“@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone – one of the best senators we have,” Jenner wrote. “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!”

Mulvaney joined Biden at the White House last week to ask him about trans-related healthcare.

“Many states have lawmakers that feel like they can involve themselves in this very personal process,” Mulvaney told Biden. “Do you think states should have a right to ban gender-affirming healthcare?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that, as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong,” Biden responded. Mulvaney also asked Biden how Democrats can advocate for trans people more effectively.

“Being seen with people like you,” Biden said. “I mean it. I genuinely mean it. People fear what they don’t know.”